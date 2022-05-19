Prudential PLC Sells 7,142 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Prudential PLC lessened its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,174 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 7,142 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EOG. Creative Planning raised its position in EOG Resources by 3.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 29,244 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 62.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,840 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 23,661 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 2.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 82,339 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,147,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 94,904 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $566,339.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EOG opened at $122.58 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.81 and a 52 week high of $132.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $120.30 and its 200-day moving average is $106.84. The company has a market capitalization of $71.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.68.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.31. EOG Resources had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.22.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

