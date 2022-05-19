Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY) PT Raised to €40.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Prysmian (OTCMKTS:PRYMY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €38.00 ($39.58) to €40.00 ($41.67) in a research report released on Sunday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Prysmian from €38.00 ($39.58) to €36.00 ($37.50) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Prysmian from €33.00 ($34.38) to €32.00 ($33.33) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Prysmian from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

OTCMKTS:PRYMY opened at $14.73 on Friday. Prysmian has a one year low of $14.27 and a one year high of $19.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.30.

Prysmian S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cables and systems, and related accessories for the energy and telecommunications industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Projects, Energy, and Telecom. The Projects segment designs, produces, and installs high and extra high voltage cables for electricity transmission from power plants, and within transmission and primary distribution grids; high voltage cabling systems for terrestrial and submarine applications; submarine cable solutions for power transmission and distribution; data transmission cables; and umbilical cables, hoses, and electrical, optical, and signalling components for oil well management, as well as offers services for terrestrial and submarine interconnections between various countries and between offshore wind farms and the mainland, which is used for generation and distribution of electricity.

