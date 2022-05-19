Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Boosts Holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 301,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,438 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $16,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMSF. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 44.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 121.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 35.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of AMERISAFE by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

AMSF traded down $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $47.84. The company had a trading volume of 22 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,576. The firm has a market cap of $924.27 million, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.40. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.06 and a 1 year high of $67.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.46.

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.16. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 20.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.69%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of AMERISAFE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMERISAFE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

AMERISAFE Profile (Get Rating)

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.