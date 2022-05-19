Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Boosts Stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) by 1,040.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 371,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338,800 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Aramark were worth $13,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 18,317,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,918,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106,706 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Aramark by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 5,401,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,048,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327,879 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Aramark by 4,222.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,179,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128,645 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Aramark by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,578,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,871,000 after buying an additional 862,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Aramark by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,009,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,777,000 after buying an additional 712,372 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARMK traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.16. 8,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,520,738. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.30 and a 200-day moving average of $36.12. Aramark has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $39.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.28, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Aramark had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. Aramark’s payout ratio is 75.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARMK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Aramark in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Aramark in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.38.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

