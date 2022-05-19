Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 98,300 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 429,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,300 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.57% of Cactus worth $16,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cactus by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Cactus during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cactus during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cactus in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Cactus by 55.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period.

Shares of Cactus stock traded down $1.23 on Thursday, hitting $45.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,990. Cactus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $64.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.08. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 2.03.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.84 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.90%.

In other Cactus news, COO Joel Bender sold 16,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $792,251.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan Semple sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.84, for a total value of $976,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,466,909.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,206 shares of company stock worth $13,832,883 in the last three months. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cactus from $45.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Cactus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Cactus from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cactus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

