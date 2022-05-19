Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 3,752 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in American Express were worth $18,962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of American Express by 1,647.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,537,645 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $425,132,000 after buying an additional 2,392,445 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 41.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $827,163,000 after buying an additional 1,457,236 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,097,746 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $506,791,000 after buying an additional 869,167 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of American Express by 6.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,638,584,000 after buying an additional 622,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $92,948,000. 85.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AXP. Barclays lifted their price target on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on American Express from $204.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.26.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $1.68 on Thursday, reaching $154.42. The stock had a trading volume of 14,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,471,704. American Express has a 1 year low of $149.88 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The company has a market cap of $116.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.42.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. American Express had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total value of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

