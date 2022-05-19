Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $11,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. cut shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.57.

Waste Management stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $152.73. 7,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,048,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $158.80 and a 200 day moving average of $157.19. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.97 and a 12-month high of $170.18.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.27%.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,233.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,103 shares of company stock worth $14,671,775. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

