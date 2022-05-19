Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $15.59 Million Holdings in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 120,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,010 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Avalara were worth $15,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVLR. FMR LLC raised its stake in Avalara by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,575,000 after buying an additional 227,359 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Avalara during the 1st quarter worth about $3,424,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avalara by 431.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,513,000 after purchasing an additional 48,839 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Avalara by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Avalara by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avalara alerts:

NYSE:AVLR traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $78.29. The stock had a trading volume of 6,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,152. Avalara, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.59 and a twelve month high of $191.67. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.37 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative net margin of 17.04% and a negative return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $204.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Avalara’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avalara news, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.26, for a total transaction of $51,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $5,911,341. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $989,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,280 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,930 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Avalara in a report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Avalara from $160.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Avalara from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Avalara from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Avalara from $216.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avalara currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.81.

About Avalara (Get Rating)

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.