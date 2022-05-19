Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Stryker were worth $15,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Camden National Bank acquired a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 57.7% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 24.1% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,429,985 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $377,116,000 after purchasing an additional 197,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,363 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Stryker from $296.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.89.

Shares of NYSE SYK traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $229.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,238. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $224.02 and a 1-year high of $281.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $255.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $86.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. Stryker’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

