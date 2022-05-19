Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,365 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.07% of Albemarle worth $19,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALB. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 489,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $114,534,000 after acquiring an additional 34,453 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,124 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,276,000 after acquiring an additional 15,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $307.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $230.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.75.

In other Albemarle news, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $190.80 per share, with a total value of $999,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Netha N. Johnson acquired 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALB traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $239.56. 6,210 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,405,821. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Albemarle Co. has a 12-month low of $152.58 and a 12-month high of $291.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $209.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.61.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 66.39%.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

