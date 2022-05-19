Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 140 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $17,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Lam Research by 40.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $619,097,000 after acquiring an additional 274,306 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its position in Lam Research by 8.8% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,771,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research by 21.3% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Lam Research by 5.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 48,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX stock traded up $6.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $483.53. 4,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,095. The firm has a market cap of $67.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $496.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $583.36. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $442.53 and a 1-year high of $731.85.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.76%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $627.00 to $596.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $583.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $670.90.

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lam Research (Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.