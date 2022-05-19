Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 2,395 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,281 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,395 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $18,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 493.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,864,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,055,080,000 after purchasing an additional 12,358,857 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 24,545,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,742,232,000 after purchasing an additional 6,862,615 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 40,391,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,138,904,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492,076 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $136,248,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 289.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,790,549 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $127,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.92.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MU stock traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $70.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,102,164. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.67 and a 1 year high of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $78.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.03%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

