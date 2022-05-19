Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 448 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $19,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 3,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $4.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $203.82. The company had a trading volume of 36,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,256,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $108.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.67 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $217.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.42.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.49 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.10% and a net margin of 12.33%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $219.82 per share, with a total value of $131,892.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,153.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $896,760.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,176 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,020 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CAT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.63.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

