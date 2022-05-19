Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 791 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in CME Group were worth $14,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 15.5% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,495,000 after acquiring an additional 951,681 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,790,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,212,000 after acquiring an additional 164,311 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,208,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,699,000 after purchasing an additional 158,652 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,067,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,075,000 after purchasing an additional 59,267 shares during the period. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its stake in CME Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 4,060,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $927,607,000 after purchasing an additional 34,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sean Tully sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $687,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.30, for a total value of $175,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,250 shares of company stock worth $2,620,940. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on CME Group from $262.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on CME Group from $275.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.00.

Shares of CME stock traded down $0.50 on Thursday, reaching $187.98. 9,837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,760. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.79 and a 52 week high of $256.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.98.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. CME Group’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.22%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

