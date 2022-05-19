Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 8,576 Shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its holdings in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,533 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 8,576 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.20% of Prosperity Bancshares worth $13,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,166,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,641,000 after purchasing an additional 708,008 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,460,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,886,000 after purchasing an additional 270,020 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,730,005 shares of the bank’s stock worth $123,058,000 after purchasing an additional 236,730 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,365,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 751.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 93,386 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after acquiring an additional 82,413 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. purchased 2,000 shares of Prosperity Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.00 per share, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

Shares of PB traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $70.59. 2,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,432. The company has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.69 and its 200-day moving average is $72.40. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.40 and a 52 week high of $80.46.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 43.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

