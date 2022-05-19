Puma Se (ETR:PUM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Puma Se (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €108.09 ($112.60).

PUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €86.00 ($89.58) price objective on Puma in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($98.96) target price on Puma in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €95.00 ($98.96) target price on Puma in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €120.00 ($125.00) target price on Puma in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($114.58) target price on Puma in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

PUM traded down €3.32 ($3.46) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €62.94 ($65.56). 544,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,248. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €72.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of €89.23. Puma has a 12 month low of €62.38 ($64.98) and a 12 month high of €115.40 ($120.21). The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.85, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

