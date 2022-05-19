Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $55.23 Million

Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be bought for $1.10 or 0.00002228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded flat against the dollar. Pundi X[new] has a market capitalization of $284.40 million and approximately $55.23 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 25.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003309 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $179.05 or 0.00593013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001420 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.95 or 0.00417155 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00032971 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,325.37 or 1.60055591 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008660 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Coin Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

