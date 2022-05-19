Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM) Reduced by Analyst

Tuesday Morning Co. (OTCMKTS:TUEM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at BWS Financial dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tuesday Morning in a research report issued on Monday, May 16th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12.

Get Tuesday Morning alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tuesday Morning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th.

TUEM stock opened at $0.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $48.03 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.70. Tuesday Morning has a 52 week low of $0.55 and a 52 week high of $5.01.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Tuesday Morning during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Tuesday Morning during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning in the third quarter valued at $81,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Tuesday Morning during the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

About Tuesday Morning (Get Rating)

Tuesday Morning Corporation operates as an off-price retailer in the United States. The company offers various products, such as upscale home textiles, home furnishings, housewares, gourmet food products, pet supplies, bath and body products, toys, and seasonal décor products. As of September 09, 2021, it operated approximately 489 stores in 40 states.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tuesday Morning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuesday Morning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.