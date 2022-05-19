Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Director Sells $497,286.45 in Stock

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $497,286.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at $584,397.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Qorvo stock opened at $104.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.23. Qorvo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.23 and a 52 week high of $201.46.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.07% and a net margin of 22.24%. Qorvo’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Qorvo by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in Qorvo by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 7,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 5.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 5,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QRVO. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Qorvo from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.09.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

