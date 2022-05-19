QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 499,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,937 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $91,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.77.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.03. The company had a trading volume of 118,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,222,025. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.64 and a 200 day moving average of $163.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $147.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.17 and a 1-year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

