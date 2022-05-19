QuarkChain Price Reaches $0.0115 on Top Exchanges (QKC)

QuarkChain (QKC) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 19th. One QuarkChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $73.82 million and approximately $2.88 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,304.18 or 0.99992398 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003303 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002172 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00101945 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain (QKC) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars.

