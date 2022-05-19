Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires 31,564 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 302.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,564 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Atkore were worth $4,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Atkore during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Atkore by 4,800.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Atkore during the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. 94.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Leangela W. Lowe sold 9,373 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.10, for a total transaction of $1,069,459.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,363,353.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 3,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,470 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,983. Corporate insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

ATKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Atkore from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Atkore from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Atkore from $123.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Atkore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

NYSE:ATKR opened at $103.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.86. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.80 and a 12 month high of $119.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.23.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $1.64. Atkore had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 93.07%. The firm had revenue of $982.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $800.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

