Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Boosts Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 511.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,133 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in WNS were worth $4,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WNS. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in WNS in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in WNS in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WNS by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in WNS by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in WNS in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Get WNS alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WNS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen reduced their target price on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on WNS in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price target on WNS from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WNS has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.43.

NYSE:WNS opened at $69.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. WNS has a 52-week low of $67.07 and a 52-week high of $91.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.65.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.54 million. WNS had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

About WNS (Get Rating)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.