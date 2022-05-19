Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 42,994 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 97.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,994 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $4,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 111.9% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $37.36 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $36.23 and a 1 year high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.93. The company has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.37.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CARR. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered Carrier Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.44.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

