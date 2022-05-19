Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $4.29 Million Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,401 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $4,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 956.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QRVO stock opened at $104.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.25 and its 200-day moving average is $136.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.23 and a 1 year high of $201.46.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.41. Qorvo had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 28.07%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 1,145 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $119,595.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,495.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 4,761 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $497,286.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,397.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QRVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Qorvo from $225.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Qorvo from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Qorvo from $190.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.09.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

