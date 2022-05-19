Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 236.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,893 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in East West Bancorp were worth $4,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $1,547,000. Natixis lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 59.3% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 80,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after buying an additional 29,908 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 9,322 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in East West Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,828,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in East West Bancorp by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on EWBC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Shares of EWBC opened at $69.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.55. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.87 and a 1 year high of $93.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $495.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.35 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.32%.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

