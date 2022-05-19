Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,459,003 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,205,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of VEON at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEON. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in VEON during the fourth quarter worth about $11,156,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in VEON by 12.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,943,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $118,442,000 after acquiring an additional 6,321,205 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in VEON by 87.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,420,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269,200 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of VEON by 79.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 11,421,657 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,757,000 after buying an additional 5,041,340 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of VEON by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 20,126,102 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,416,000 after buying an additional 4,645,876 shares during the period. 28.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VEON alerts:

VEON stock opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $886.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.44. VEON Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $2.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VEON. Zacks Investment Research raised VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VEON presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1.95.

About VEON (Get Rating)

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance services, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access and mobile financial services; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.