Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,034 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,245 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Endava were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 1,310.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Endava by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Endava during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Endava by 6.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Endava during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.74% of the company’s stock.

DAVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen cut their price target on Endava from $155.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush cut their price target on Endava from $200.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Endava from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Endava from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.

DAVA stock opened at $91.50 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.20 and a beta of 1.17. Endava plc has a 52-week low of $88.12 and a 52-week high of $172.41.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. Endava had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.36 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Endava plc will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

