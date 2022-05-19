Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 536,142 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,636,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536,142 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Ambev were worth $4,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABEV. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Ambev in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ambev in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Ambev by 37.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Ambev by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 19,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Ambev by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. 8.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ambev alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABEV. StockNews.com cut shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.46.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $44.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average is $2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.04. Ambev S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $3.95.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. Ambev had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 16.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Ambev (Get Rating)

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.