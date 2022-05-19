Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 55,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,794,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 8.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 52,573,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232,223 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 13.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,788,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,110 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 332.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,786 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,541,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,932 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,861,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,028 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $92.61 on Thursday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.67 and its 200-day moving average is $92.77. The company has a market capitalization of $137.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 73.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RTX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.08.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $672,744.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy A. Atkinson sold 5,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $499,984.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,927,821 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.