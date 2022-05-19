QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Posted by on May 19th, 2022

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIKGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01, RTT News reports. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 52.16% and a negative return on equity of 68.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:QUIK traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.69. 59,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,540. QuickLogic has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The company has a market cap of $70.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.35.

QUIK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuickLogic in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of QuickLogic to $8.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 21,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $93,343.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 9,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $44,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,735 shares of company stock worth $317,251 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 40.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in QuickLogic by 5.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in QuickLogic by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in QuickLogic by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in QuickLogic by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Company Profile (Get Rating)

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

See Also

Earnings History for QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK)

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.