QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01, RTT News reports. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 52.16% and a negative return on equity of 68.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share.

NASDAQ:QUIK traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.69. 59,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,540. QuickLogic has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $8.00. The company has a market cap of $70.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.35.

QUIK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuickLogic in a report on Friday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of QuickLogic to $8.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, VP Timothy Saxe sold 21,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.36, for a total value of $93,343.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Brian C. Faith sold 9,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $44,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 71,735 shares of company stock worth $317,251 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of QuickLogic by 40.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in QuickLogic by 5.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in QuickLogic by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in QuickLogic by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in QuickLogic by 60.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 19,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 7,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.72% of the company’s stock.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

