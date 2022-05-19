QuickX Protocol (QCX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,165.00

QuickX Protocol (QCX) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One QuickX Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0044 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. QuickX Protocol has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $1,165.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded up 23.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol (CRYPTO:QCX) is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io . QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

QuickX Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

