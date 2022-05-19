Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quipt Home Medical had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 3.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:QIPT opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $151.02 million and a P/E ratio of 18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Quipt Home Medical has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $7.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QIPT. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 1,709,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 196.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 12,295 shares during the period. 19.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QIPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $9.00 target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

