Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Quipt Home Medical had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 3.45%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:QIPT opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $151.02 million and a P/E ratio of 18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Quipt Home Medical has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $7.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.18.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QIPT. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 1,709,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Quipt Home Medical by 196.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 12,295 shares during the period. 19.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.
