Rafferty Asset Management LLC Acquires 216,414 Shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) by 102.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,414 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned 0.27% of Workhorse Group worth $1,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 53.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 28,422 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workhorse Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 41.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 49,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 14,474 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,286,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,607,000 after purchasing an additional 251,353 shares during the period. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WKHS shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Workhorse Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. R. F. Lafferty upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workhorse Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

Shares of Workhorse Group stock opened at $2.85 on Thursday. Workhorse Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.11 and a fifty-two week high of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.78 and a quick ratio of 8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $466.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.28.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workhorse Group news, Director Pamela S. Mader purchased 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $40,068.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 20,600 shares of company stock worth $67,328. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

