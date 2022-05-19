Rafferty Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 117.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,788 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,203 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,588,328 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,027,715,000 after acquiring an additional 237,261 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,719,844 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,102,443,000 after acquiring an additional 343,349 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,703,474 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,616,278,000 after buying an additional 134,890 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 30.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,570,834 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $860,964,000 after buying an additional 830,171 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,355,892 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $809,139,000 after buying an additional 102,016 shares during the period. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $231.05 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $170.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $245.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.60.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $294.00 to $287.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $273.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.81.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total value of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

