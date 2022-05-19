Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 237 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,216 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 617.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 75.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 146.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 526 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SSD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $136.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. CJS Securities raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.25.

Shares of NYSE:SSD opened at $101.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 4.40. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.60 and a 1-year high of $141.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.63.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.60. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The business had revenue of $493.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

In other news, Director James S. Andrasick sold 1,180 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $123,062.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,178 shares in the company, valued at $122,853.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James S. Andrasick sold 500 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total transaction of $58,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,280 shares of company stock worth $245,057. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

