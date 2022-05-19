Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 30.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 116,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 26,903 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Realty Income by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 28,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 67.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 686,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,526,000 after acquiring an additional 276,573 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Realty Income by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 6,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 185,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,288,000 after acquiring an additional 52,457 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $67.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $62.74 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.24, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.74.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $748.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a jun 22 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 290.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on O shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

