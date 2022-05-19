Rafferty Asset Management LLC Grows Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,231 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of United Community Banks worth $1,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in United Community Banks by 32.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in United Community Banks in the fourth quarter worth $172,000. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UCBI shares. Raymond James cut shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $175,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,504,414.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UCBI stock opened at $29.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.07. United Community Banks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.62 and a twelve month high of $39.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.03.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $202.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.89 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

