Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 373,620 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 119,500 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. boosted its stake in Desktop Metal by 7.6% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 16,451 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Desktop Metal by 12.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Desktop Metal by 0.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 520,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Desktop Metal by 36.1% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Desktop Metal by 58.2% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 8,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DM opened at $2.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.82. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $15.48.

Desktop Metal ( NYSE:DM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 173.46% and a negative return on equity of 14.59%. The business had revenue of $56.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Desktop Metal to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.75.

In other Desktop Metal news, CEO Ric Fulop purchased 128,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.08 per share, with a total value of $525,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal, Inc engages in manufacture and sale of additive manufacturing technologies for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a mid-volume binder jetting platform; X-series platform for serial production binder jet 3D printed metal, ceramic, or composite parts, balancing speed, and quality; and Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber platform that offers a desktop 3D printer.

