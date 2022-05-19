Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $2.06 Million Stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,558 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

HWC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.20.

NASDAQ:HWC opened at $46.85 on Thursday. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 12 month low of $39.07 and a 12 month high of $59.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.46.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $311.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.