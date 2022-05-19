Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 24,833 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) by 69.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,833 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMBA. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,331,000 after purchasing an additional 19,249 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ambarella by 304.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 23,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weil Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 3,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. 75.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambarella stock opened at $75.89 on Thursday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.60 and a 12 month high of $227.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $138.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.96 and a beta of 1.28.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Ambarella’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMBA. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Ambarella from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ambarella from $229.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $250.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Ambarella from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ambarella presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.53.

In other Ambarella news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total value of $833,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew W. Verhalen bought 11,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.59 per share, for a total transaction of $1,014,798.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 176,723 shares of company stock valued at $16,280,767 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

