Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 4,168 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,985 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,168 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GBCI. Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $25,961,000. Port Capital LLC raised its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 821,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,487,000 after acquiring an additional 375,374 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,253 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,205,000 after purchasing an additional 365,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,892,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,195,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,462,000 after acquiring an additional 281,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $45.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.87. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.43 and a 12 month high of $60.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.44.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $219.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.66 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. This is a positive change from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 49.44%.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

