Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 5,949 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,911 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,949 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Finally, VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steve Smits sold 2,747 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.13, for a total transaction of $173,418.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LOB shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

Live Oak Bancshares stock opened at $37.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.54. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.84 and a 1 year high of $99.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.59.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Live Oak Bancshares had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 23.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

