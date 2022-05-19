Rafferty Asset Management LLC Takes $1.89 Million Position in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 367,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Canaan at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Canaan by 322.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,203 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Canaan by 3,447.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 124,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 120,636 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Canaan by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Canaan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Canaan by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,753,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,716,000 after buying an additional 160,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Canaan alerts:

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Canaan from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ CAN opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.60. The firm has a market cap of $586.99 million, a PE ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 3.95. Canaan Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.56 and a 1 year high of $11.50.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Canaan had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 86.99%. The firm had revenue of $342.80 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Canaan Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

About Canaan (Get Rating)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Canaan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canaan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.