Rai Reflex Index 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.66 Million (RAI)

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be bought for approximately $3.01 or 0.00010042 BTC on major exchanges. Rai Reflex Index has a market cap of $32.78 million and $2.66 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 61% against the dollar and now trades at $325.84 or 0.01086462 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $135.17 or 0.00450689 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00033376 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,551.70 or 1.55219784 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00008784 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Profile

Rai Reflex Index was first traded on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 10,884,831 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rai Reflex Index should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rai Reflex Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

