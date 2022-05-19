Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ramaco Resources Inc. is an operator and developer of metallurgical coal primarily in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. It operates principally in Charleston, West Virginia. Ramaco Resources Inc. is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ramaco Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ramaco Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Shares of METC opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.03. Ramaco Resources has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $21.73.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 39.18% and a net margin of 19.52%. The business had revenue of $87.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ramaco Resources will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.113 per share. This is a positive change from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Ramaco Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

In other news, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 120,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $1,745,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,960,654 shares in the company, valued at $100,929,483. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 332,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total value of $5,314,836.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,276,847 shares in the company, valued at $116,284,015.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 648,786 shares of company stock valued at $10,046,503 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 52.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ramaco Resources by 533.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 959,504 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,160,000 after purchasing an additional 807,921 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the first quarter worth $7,966,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ramaco Resources by 14.8% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 415,165 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 53,471 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the first quarter valued at $5,862,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 632.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 229,686 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after acquiring an additional 198,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

