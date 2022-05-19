Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI) Shares Gap Up to $10.82

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.82, but opened at $11.37. Rani Therapeutics shares last traded at $11.38, with a volume of 71 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rani Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

Get Rani Therapeutics alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.86 and its 200-day moving average is $17.97.

Rani Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RANI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $1.01. Analysts forecast that Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,081,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $1,337,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $517,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rani Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $385,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 32.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

About Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rani Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rani Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.