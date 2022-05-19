Rari Governance Token Trading 1.3% Lower This Week (RGT)

Rari Governance Token (RGT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One Rari Governance Token coin can now be bought for approximately $7.63 or 0.00025244 BTC on popular exchanges. Rari Governance Token has a market cap of $94.91 million and approximately $538,708.00 worth of Rari Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Rari Governance Token has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,229.76 or 0.99968200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003309 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002159 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001654 BTC.

About Rari Governance Token

Rari Governance Token (RGT) is a coin. Rari Governance Token’s total supply is 12,485,048 coins and its circulating supply is 12,433,072 coins. Rari Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @RetailGlobalNow and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rari Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/@raricapital . The official website for Rari Governance Token is rari.capital

According to CryptoCompare, “Rari Capital was founded upon a principle whereby yield could be generated without speculation, and instead: utilization. Rari Capital is managed by the RGT token, which manages governance over all of the Rari Protocol, a DeFi robo-advisor for maximizing yield.‍The Rari Protocol is pursuing a DeFi Manifest Destiny of sorts. Yield aggregation is just the start…tranches, fuse, governance and a hell of a lot more are coming soon–we are working to build Finance 2.0. “

