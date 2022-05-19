Rarible Trading 40.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RARI)

Rarible (RARI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One Rarible coin can currently be bought for about $3.38 or 0.00011172 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rarible has traded up 40.8% against the dollar. Rarible has a market capitalization of $26.01 million and approximately $3.89 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rarible is a coin. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,699,368 coins. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

