Ravencoin Classic Price Up 159.3% Over Last Week (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 19th. During the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded 159.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $381,000.21 and $1,245.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,269.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,021.65 or 0.06678784 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0868 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.27 or 0.00238744 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00017129 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001985 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $196.60 or 0.00649505 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.23 or 0.00552477 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00069000 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00004322 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,501,536,351 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

